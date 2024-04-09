Recycling Glass into “Trash-crete” with TH Culhane

On Monday April 8th, 2024, Anni and Tanja were joined by TH Culhane to discuss his newest recycling/upcycling adventure creating “trashcrete.” Culhane is a professor at the Patel College of Global Sustainability, the co-founding director of the not-for-profit educational corporation “Solar CITIES Inc. and is known globally for his work with biodigesters. He is a resident of the Rosebud Continuum in Land O’Lakes FL where he lives off grid with his wife and toddler.

Topics discussed:

Making concrete out of upcycled glass and plastic trash

What can we do to incentivize businesses to use this type of product

The Rosebud Continuum Eco Science Center

What really happens to glass recycling once it leaves your house

Sustainable plastics

Mobilizing people to see the value in ALL things

and more!

Learn more about TH Culhane and his projects here or email him at [email protected]. You can also visit the Rosebud Continuum online to find events and educational opportunities.

Watch the recording of todays show here (Passcode: j9#PX&9n)

If you enjoy the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past shows here in the archives. If you’d like to show your financial support, head over to our donations page and direct your donation to the Sustainable Living Show.