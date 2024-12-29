Reflection and projection

Host Walter L Smith II looks back over the years on the Forum and the issues covered.

Sunday Forum for December 29, 2024 8am

Sunday Forum for December 29, 2024 9am

Moreover, a historic synopsis of a people and an ever-changing world. The Forum confronted climate, political campaigns, culture, art and music. Callers reflect on the relevance of social and economic development in this end-of-the-year 2024 recollection.

2025 will mark a decade with Walter as host. Annie Miles celebrates her first New Year as Forum co-host. The Forum promises to double down on the collision of music and politics.