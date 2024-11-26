Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Resentment and resistance

Posted on November 25, 2024 • by mabili
Share

Patró Mabíli takes on old talking points about deficits and closed borders. The U.S., a One-Party State, a Democratic Resistance 

The political divide deepens, Project 2025 architects empowered, the rich get richer and  fear among the politically marginalized is real. The community explores what mandate was declared. 

History shows Republicans will likely reverse Democratic progress on inflation and deficits.

The political landscape in the Florida governor’s final two years in office is also discussed.

A decade of police reforms are itemized and communities wonder who will face threats in this political climate.

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tampa food bank sees high demand this Thanksgiving season

Listen: This Thanksgiving, many people in the Tampa Bay area...

Centers For Disease Control and Prevention CDC
Trump picks former Florida member of Congress Dave Weldon to head the CDC

Former Congress member Dave Weldon is the latest Floridian named...

The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida
The Scoop: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, Tampa and Florida headlines by WMNF

Some Floridians worried about Trump’s promise to crackdown on immigration...

shopping
How Black Friday became one of the biggest shopping days of the year

Retailers use psychology as a means to make sure people...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: