Rick Scott: “I work, [Bill Nelson] doesn’t”

Share this:

Florida Governor Rick Scott is running for the U.S. Senate against Senator Bill Nelson and five write-in candidates; Scott held a get-out-the vote rally Thursday afternoon in Tampa for about 80 supporters and staff.

Afterward, Scott was asked by a reporter whether he agrees with President Donald Trump sending up to 15,000 military troops to the southern border, but Scott dodged the question twice.

Listen:

Earlier in the week, Scott wouldn’t answer the question of whether he agrees that Trump can deny people birthright citizenship that’s enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment.

During a speech, Gov. Scott contrasted his record with Sen. Nelson’s.

Listen: