Ron DeSantis is calling a special session of the Florida Legislature

Storm surge flooding of downtown Gulfport, Florida, during Hurricane Helene. Screenshot from The Gabber web cam 2024.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he is calling a special legislative session that will be held the week of Jan. 27 to address immigration issues, hurricane recovery, condominium problems and the ballot-initiative process.

DeSantis said President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, will make major changes in immigration policy, and the state needs to take actions to help carry them out.

The News Service and wmnf.org will have a full story later Monday.