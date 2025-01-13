Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Ron DeSantis is calling a special session of the Florida Legislature

Posted on January 13, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Hurricane Helene
Storm surge flooding of downtown Gulfport, Florida, during Hurricane Helene. Screenshot from The Gabber web cam 2024.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he is calling a special legislative session that will be held the week of Jan. 27 to address immigration issues, hurricane recovery, condominium problems and the ballot-initiative process.

DeSantis said President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, will make major changes in immigration policy, and the state needs to take actions to help carry them out.

The News Service and wmnf.org will have a full story later Monday.

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Immigrant group slams Gov. DeSantis call for a special session as a ‘distraction’

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis announced a special session on immigration...

Counseling
Crisis Center’s merger provides more services for families and young people

The new year brings an expansion to a Tampa area...

Building edible gardens with Desiree’ Sims (Peas & Love)

Join Anni Ellis on today's Sustainable Living Show as she...

The Florida Supreme Court will hear a case on felon voter fraud

The Florida Supreme Court will take up an appeal by...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: