Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Ron DeSantis signs a bill creating a public records exemption for info about Florida gambling regulators

Posted on by Staff
Share
gambling on sports
Sport betting and gambling by wildpixel via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will create a public records exemption for personal information about members of the Florida Gaming Control Commission. The bill (SB 692) was approved unanimously by the Legislature this year after drawing little attention. It will shield from public disclosure information such as home addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth of current and former commissioners and family members. The bill says the Legislature “finds that the release of such personal identifying and location information might place the commission’s current or former commissioners and their family members in danger of physical and emotional harm from disgruntled individuals whose businesses or professional practices have come under the scrutiny of the commission. In addition, such personnel may be subject to threats or acts of revenge because of the duties they perform.” Lawmakers created the commission in 2021 to regulate the gambling industry. DeSantis’ office announced late Friday that he had signed the bill, along with 13 others from this year’s legislative session.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

Tampa’s Palmetto Beach to undergo over $25 million revamp

Listen: One of Tampa’s historic and underserved communities is set...

Melissa Ransdell, Brucie Boontoppel and Ava Boonstoppel
With Tampa gun violence on the rise, survivors sound alarm, officials seek solutions

While violent crime is down nationally, a recent spate of...

classroom
Hillsborough School Board member Jessica Vaughn on electronic devices in schools and other education issues

Hillsborough County Public Schools could have a new policy on...

The Scoop: Tues. June 25th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The state of abortion two years after Roe v. Wade...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio 🎶 Don’t miss the musical magic of @kellerwilliams live in Tampa! Experience the awe-inspiring talent of Keller Williams as he returns to @skipperssmokehouse for an unforgettable evening on December 6th. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #Events #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase @tropicoblvd! Join us for another great show featuring a quirky, soulful rock band from St. Petersburg, known for their summer-on-acid sound. This energetic five-piece band, influenced by Phish, Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, and The Grateful Dead, delivers a large, communal vibe and strong songwriting with dual singers. Don't miss their hypnotic live performance and interview by the awesome Ken Apperson! Watch Live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! See you at 2pm! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Last night's Juneteenth Celebration was awesome! 🎉 Check out some highlights of the event! 📸 Hope to see you at the next one! 🌟 #JuneteenthCelebration #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
In the Groove
Player position: