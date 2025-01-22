Salvaging beautiful buildings with Mike Whiteside (Black Dog Salvage)

Join Anni Ellis on today’s Sustainable Living Show to discuss salvaging beautiful building with Mike Whiteside of Black Dog Salvage. In 1999, Mike and his wife, Susie (owner of Whiteside Designs), moved to her hometown of Roanoke, Virginia to raise their family. There, he met Robert Kulp and formed Black Dog Salvage. The business is now comprised of two warehouses located in Roanoke, Virginia. Here, you can find architectural salvage, old house parts, custom upcycled designs, reproduction garden statuary, furniture paint, salvage inspired furniture, and decor. Black Dog Salvage is also the name of the reality docu-series tv show that filmed nearly 150 episodes. Mike’s skill set today also includes custom fabrication, ad hoc artistry, and creative salvaging.

Topics discussed include:

-how Black Dog Salvage began

-why is architectural salvage important?

-reclaim, reuse, repurpose

-who is Black Dog Salvage’s customer base and why

-why old buildings become destined for landfills

-Black Dog Salvage show

-options for places to find salvaged items in Florida

and more!

Find Black Dog Salvage on their website or visit them at either of their two warehouses in Roanoke, Virginia. They also have an outdoor event venue (The Dog Bowl) and guest house (The Stone House). You can find past episodes of their salvage show on Discovery+ and other streaming platforms and see what they’ve got going on in the community on Instagram and Facebook.

