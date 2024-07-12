Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Sand bag pick up times in St Pete have been extended

Posted on by Colleen Cole
Share

City of St Petersburg announces that there will be extra days for residents to pick up sandbags during non-emergency hours.

According to a press release from City of St. Petersburg, sand bags will now be available on the second Saturday of the month at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building located at 1744 9th Ave. N. The next event will be held on Saturday from 7am to 3:30pm.

Each household is able to receive a maximum of 10 sandbags and residents must show proof of residence to pick up their sandbags.

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Tampa Bay election officials to send out vote-by-mail ballots

Listen: The Tampa Bay region is preparing for election season. Hillsborough...

Florida Aquarium has stuffed animals that are 100% recycled plastic
The Florida Aquarium joins the Plastic Free Ecochallenge

Florida Aquarium is participating in a plastic free ecochallenge this...

Activists rally after USF students face suspension, expulsion for pro-Palestine protests

Listen: Students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at the University...

The Scoop: Thurs. July 11th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

USF students are suspended after pro-Palestine protests. Meanwhile, two UF...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Maybe Partying Will Help
Player position: