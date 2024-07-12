Sand bag pick up times in St Pete have been extended

City of St Petersburg announces that there will be extra days for residents to pick up sandbags during non-emergency hours.

According to a press release from City of St. Petersburg, sand bags will now be available on the second Saturday of the month at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building located at 1744 9th Ave. N. The next event will be held on Saturday from 7am to 3:30pm.

Each household is able to receive a maximum of 10 sandbags and residents must show proof of residence to pick up their sandbags.