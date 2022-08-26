Seminole Casino Gambling Deal

The Florida Attorney General’s office is urging a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling blocking a gambling agreement. Attorney General Ashley Moody says the gambling deal between Florida and the Seminole Tribe provides “enormous economic benefits.” Part of the agreement would allow the Seminole Tribe to have sports bets in Florida. These bets can be made online, and they would be run through computer servers on tribal property. The judge said it violates the Federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act because bets can be made anywhere in Florida not just on Tribal land using a mobile app or other electronic device. The Department of the Interior has also urged the appeals court to reinstate this compact. The gambling compact was expected to bring in $2.5 billion dollars for the state during the first five years.