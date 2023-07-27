Share this:

Samar spoke with Palestinian human rights lawyer from occupied Jerusalem Rafat Al-Khalili. He describes how Israeli settlers seized the Sub Laban family’s home in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City. The family fought a legal battle that lasted 45 years. Rafat’s mom was born in the home, which her family began renting in 1953 from the Jordanian Custodian of Enemy Property, created to manage alleged Jewish-owned properties after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Listen to the show here

We played this Palestinian song by Shalby Younis & Ghazal Ghrayeb – Mayel Ala Baladi