Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible Thursday in the Tampa Bay area: NWS

According to a post on X by the National Weather Service Tampa Bay, severe thunderstorms are possible in the area on Thursday.

The NWS says that winds and flooding could be an issue.

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay residents could expect “Minor to moderate coastal flooding.”

The NWS warns motorists to be careful of gusty winds, especially while driving high-profile vehicles over bridges.

Here is a radar and wind video of the simulated path of the storm:

The National Weather Service also posted a timeline of when Tampa Bay area residents might expect impacts.

The Nature Coast should expect the line of thunderstorms on Thursday morning. The line will spread south as the day goes on.

It says that, especially north of I-4, isolated storms may be “strong to severe.”

But nice weather will follow the front.

According to a post on X by Pinellas County Emergency Management, “Another strong cold front is forecast to move through #Pinellas on Thursday (04/11), bringing with it the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm.” The county recommends that people sign up for Alert Pinellas as well as monitor forecasts from The National Weather Service Tampa Bay.