Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible Thursday in the Tampa Bay area: NWS

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share

According to a post on X by the National Weather Service Tampa Bay, severe thunderstorms are possible in the area on Thursday.

The NWS says that winds and flooding could be an issue.

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay residents could expect “Minor to moderate coastal flooding.”

The NWS warns motorists to be careful of gusty winds, especially while driving high-profile vehicles over bridges.

Here is a radar and wind video of the simulated path of the storm:

The National Weather Service also posted a timeline of when Tampa Bay area residents might expect impacts.

The Nature Coast should expect the line of thunderstorms on Thursday morning. The line will spread south as the day goes on.

It says that, especially north of I-4, isolated storms may be “strong to severe.”

But nice weather will follow the front.

According to a post on X by Pinellas County Emergency Management, “Another strong cold front is forecast to move through #Pinellas on Thursday (04/11), bringing with it the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm.” The county recommends that people sign up for Alert Pinellas as well as monitor forecasts from The National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

St. Petersburg, Florida
Tampa Bay residents claim state Senate districts ‘suppress Black voters’ in new lawsuit

Listen:   A new lawsuit says the map of Florida...

Exploring Prostate Health, Dietary Changes, and Post-COVID Recovery with Dr. Fred Harvey

This episode delves into the critical issues of health disparities,...

nurse
Florida Department of Education eyes a rule to expand the nursing workforce

The state Department of Education will develop a rule for...

Scales of Justice Law
A Polk County judge faces suspension and reprimand

Judge John Flynn and an investigative panel of the state...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Prepare to be swept away by the ultimate eclectic musical experience with Northstar! Introducing a dynamic band comprised of musicians with diverse influences ranging from jazz, funk, psychedelic rock, folk, and beyond. Meet the talented lineup: Casey – Lead Guitarist and Vocalist: With roots deeply embedded in bands like the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, Casey brings a fusion of jazz finesse inspired by legends such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane. Stephen – Guitarist: Fueled by a passion ignited by Guns ‘N Roses in his youth, Stephen’s journey has evolved into an exceptional blues guitarist, drawing inspiration from icons like Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks. Quin – Bassist: From his early inspiration by Tom Petty, Quin has evolved into a powerhouse bassist, hailed as one of the most innovative in the area. Influenced by legends like Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh, Quin adds a unique depth to the band’s sound. Sidney – Drummer: A versatile percussionist drawing inspiration from a multitude of genres, Sidney’s drumming is a captivating dance across rhythms. With influences spanning from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson, Sidney brings an unparalleled energy to the band’s performances. Together, they form a distinct and unique Jam Band, delivering electrifying covers from the likes of the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and more. But that’s not all – they also craft exploratory originals featuring open-ended jams and intricate arrangements, ensuring every performance is a journey into the heart of musical exploration. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎫 Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: