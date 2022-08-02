Sick Hot – Rock

Sick Hot IS rock. The hair is long. The pants are leather. The guitar amps are smoking. Bands like Sick Hot are breathing new life back into rock music. Keep a fire extinguisher handy and give this episode a listen!
by Ken Apperson and filed under Uncategorized.
Sick Hot IS rock. The hair is long. The pants are leather. The guitar amps are smoking. Bands like Sick Hot are breathing new life back into rock music. Keep a fire extinguisher handy and give this episode a listen!
We use cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. For details, see the WMNF Privacy Policy.