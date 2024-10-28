Donate Now!
SOTD 10/28/24: Dirt Opera by The Tilt

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for October 28, 2024 is Dirt Opera by The Tilt.

The Tilt is an experimental pop rock band from Southwest Florida with an ever-expanding style and palette. Consisting of vocalist/drummer William Gensmer, bassist Taylor Panico, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Zeta Io, and vocalist/guitarist Sawyer Dobbs, the quartet’s flexible sound encompasses everything from jazz and funk, to punk and hardcore, to pop, dance, and more.

Their new album The Long Game comes out November 1st, and they have a release show on November 2nd at Oscura, in Bradenton. 

More info: https://www.thetiltorchestra.com/

In support of The Long Game, they dropped a couple of new videos:

