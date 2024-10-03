Donate Now!
SOTD 10/3/24: Tampa by Small Back

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for October 3, 20024 is Tampa by Small Black.

Despite the name of this song, Small Black is not from Tampa. Brooklyn, baby!! However, they did play Hooch and Hive a couple years ago and it was a great time!

Formed in 2009 as a bedroom recording project, Small Black first made waves with their eponymous debut EP. Recorded in the attic of singer Josh Kolenik’s uncle’s remote Long Island beach house/surfboard workshop, the EP served as an introduction to the group, with its pulsing patchwork of vintage synths and casio beats culminating in the breakthrough single “Despicable Dogs.” This track cemented them as pioneers of Chillwave, the sound of which seemed to get its hooks into so much music across the 2010s.

The project evolved into a fully-fledged touring act, consisting of Kolenik (vox/keyboards), Ryan Heyner (guitar/keyboards), Juan Pieczanski (bass/guitar), and Jeff Curtin (drums).

https://www.small-black.com

