SOTD 10/4/24: Catalina by Cimafunk

The WMNF Song of the Day is Catalina by Cimafunk and Monsieur Perine.

It’s CIMAFUNK y’all! Cimafunk has been a WMNF favorite for years. He has played WMNF events, as well as Gasparilla Music Festival.

Cimafunk’s music blends Afro-Cuban rhythms with a funky, soulful twist, creating a sound that’s energetic, eclectic, and deeply rooted in Cuban tradition. His tracks often feature rich, percussive beats, groovy basslines, and infectious brass sections, evoking the spirit of classic funk while maintaining a strong connection to Cuban music forms like son and rumba. There’s a distinct fusion of Afrobeat, jazz, and hip-hop elements, resulting in a modern, danceable vibe. His voice adds a layer of warmth and charisma, making his music feel both fresh and timeless. And it is super fun!

Cimafunk’s latest album, Pa Tu Cuerpo, came out August 23 of this year. He is bringing the tunes back to Crowbar on October 6! Woohoo!

More info:https://cimafunk.com