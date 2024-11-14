SOTD 11/14/24: Bottle the Sun by Never Heavy

A hopeful song based on nuclear physics: The WMNF Song of the Day for November 14, 2024 is Bottle the Sun by Never Heavy.

Never Heavy is a “space pop, Kitchen-sink. Mix of indie rock, garage pop, lo-fi, baroque pop, others.” act from Tampa, Florida.

Here is how Never Heavy describes the origin of Bottle the Sun:

Engineers have been trying forever to harness nuclear fusion as an energy source. I think we’ll see it sooner than later with AI’s help. The title is from a news article titled “Bottle the Sun” about a guy who works at a fusion project, it had a cool photo of him in front of a bunch of sci-fi looking dials. I was reading it while strumming an acoustic and came up with it the song which is about embracing light, finding hope and knowing you’re not alone in this world.

Bottle the Sun is off the recent album “Never Heavy is One Full of Light” on Vital records. You can find it on Bandcamp or find cassettes for sale at Microgroove and Daddy Kool Records.

More info at: https://itsneverheavy.com/