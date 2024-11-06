SOTD 11/6/24: Brazillia by Cape Jay

The WMNF Song of the Day for November 6, 2024 is Brazillia by Cape Jay.

Hailing from the sandy shores of Cape Town, South Africa, Cape Jay began his journey into music during his school years when he played guitar in his school’s orchestra. Veering into self-teaching, he began to explore the world of songwriting, culminating in the release of his debut single ‘Golden Lady’ in 2022.

According to IOL the song came to life during Jay’s travels through Brazil. “The name just stuck because I wrote the track there, but it’s about something deeper,” he explains. The single dives into the emotional weight of toxic relationships, that haunting pull toward someone who doesn’t treat you right.

Cape Jay released his latest single, “Brazilia,” on October 18, 2024, via Sound Foundry.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/capejaymusic/