SOTD 12/2/24: Act Two: Broken Records by Bradford Blackburn feat. The Ben Rosenblum Trio

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 2, 2024 is Act Two: Broken Records by Bradford Blackburn feat. The Ben Rosenblum Trio. It is a the lead track from the second act of the highly diverse album “When Gaia Falls” on Big Round Records.

University of Tampa music professor Bradford Blackburn is a composer, music technologist and music theorist whose work explores electroacoustic and interactive music, sonification of movement and gesture, and the construction of experimental musical instruments.

WHEN GAIA FALLS from composer Bradford Blackburn is “an environmental call for action in the face of climate change manifested through musical, literary, and sonic eclecticism as a medium of universality.” It features jazz, spoken-word, field recordings, experimental instrumentation, and more.

Award-winning jazz pianist, composer, accordionist and band leader Ben Rosenblum and his Trio perform Broken Records. In additional to participating in numerous tours and working with Grammy and Juno winning artist, Rosenblum has previously collaborated with Bradford Blackburn at University of Tampa.

From the body of electroacoustic, choral, and chamber works emerge a trio of narrative sub texts. The first, to simplify our needs and desires, the second, to make ecologically sustainable choices, and the third, to pursue positive change as a society. Bradford calls upon several artists to drive his message home in this release, spanning a variety of genres and moods that make a compelling case.