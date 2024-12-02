Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 12/2/24: Act Two: Broken Records by Bradford Blackburn feat. The Ben Rosenblum Trio

Posted on December 2, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 2, 2024 is Act Two: Broken Records by Bradford Blackburn feat. The Ben Rosenblum Trio. It is a the lead track from the second act of the highly diverse album “When Gaia Falls” on Big Round Records.

University of Tampa music professor Bradford Blackburn is a composer, music technologist and music theorist whose work explores electroacoustic and interactive music, sonification of movement and gesture, and the construction of experimental musical instruments.

WHEN GAIA FALLS from composer Bradford Blackburn is “an environmental call for action in the face of climate change manifested through musical, literary, and sonic eclecticism as a medium of universality.” It features jazz, spoken-word, field recordings, experimental instrumentation, and more.

Award-winning jazz pianist, composer, accordionist and band leader Ben Rosenblum and his Trio perform Broken Records. In additional to participating in numerous tours and working with Grammy and Juno winning artist, Rosenblum has previously collaborated with Bradford Blackburn at University of Tampa.

From the body of electroacoustic, choral, and chamber works emerge a trio of narrative sub texts. The first, to simplify our needs and desires, the second, to make ecologically sustainable choices, and the third, to pursue positive change as a society. Bradford calls upon several artists to drive his message home in this release, spanning a variety of genres and moods that make a compelling case.

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida
The Scoop for Monday, December 2nd, 2024- WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

President Biden pardons son Hunter That spares the younger Biden...

SOTD 11/29/24 Hands On Me by J.IN.X

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday, November 29,...

“The Little Things” on Morning Energy

“Sometimes the little things in life mean the most” Ellen Hopkins Opinion...

Black Nerds Matter: Stanton Belford

Welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Today, we’re honored to host...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎨🎶 We LOVE Artists! From local independent creators to up-and-coming stars and beyond, WMNF is your go-to for discovering new music that moves you and songs you didn't even know you needed. 💫 This month's quote is extra special because it highlights how our mission to help artists shine is succeeding, all thanks to our amazing listeners and supporters! 🌟 Tune in. Follow. Feel the love! 💖🎵 Featured Artist: Rachael Sage #SupportLocalArtists #MusicDiscovery #CommunityVibes #WMNF #ArtistLove Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for another great Replay Ft. @tusreymusic Texas-born singer, songwriter, & guitarist! Tanner pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americana eloquence. You don't want to miss this replay! Tune in to 88.5 on your radio dial or the WMNF App! Listening link in BIO! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday
Player position: