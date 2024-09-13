SOTD 9/13/24: Sweet Tooth by Prizilla

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 13 is Sweet Tooth by Prizilla from Gainesville, FL.

Born to spread joy through her love of music, Bella, otherwise known as PRIZILLA, is a shining beacon of positivity. With a saxophone in one hand and a mic in the other, PRIZILLA (and her band) effortlessly blends the groovy melodies of pop, funk, and soul with their own colorful twist.

“Sweet Tooth” by Prizilla takes listeners on a captivating journey through the complexities of love and self-discovery. The song features smooth, sultry vocals intertwined with raw, emotional energy and instrumentation. Set in three distinct parts, each representing a different stage of a relationship, the song uses vivid candy-based metaphors to evoke a range of emotions. From the initial infatuation and sweetness of newfound romance to the tense moments of uncertainty and eventual empowerment and independence, “Sweet Tooth” delivers a powerful narrative that resonates with audiences on a profound level. With its infectious melodies, thought-provoking lyrics, and soul-stirring instrumentation, “Sweet Tooth” promises to be a refreshing addition to your playlist.

Link: https://prizilla.org/

