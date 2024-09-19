Donate Now!
SOTD 9/19/24: Mother by Goofy Geese

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 19, 2024 is Mother by Goofy Geese.

At WMNF we take special pride in playing music from the very talented diverse selection of Floridian independent artists. Today we take a significant geographical departure. All the way from sunny Florida to Bergen, Norway. However, you would be forgiven for not immediately recognizing the extreme northeastern trajectory of our path because of the lovely, swaying bossa nova rhythms in many of the songs. Plus they sing in English; this is not Viking folk music.

Their debut album, Gúfigis, is a lovely collection of rich, cozy songs ranging from the delight of infatuation, to feelings of modern isolation, and the emotional complexity of climate change. The production is warm, complex, and expansive – think of it as an aural equivalent of the aurora borealis. Or maybe holding hands, deep in conversation, walking through a twilight snowfall.  Definitely not a plate of Lutefisk. That is absoultely the wrong Norwegian metaphor.  

(Nate from Friday Morning here, I should say that there is a special place in my heart for Norway because 26 years ago I proposed to my wife on a 12 mile hike between from Oslo-Bergen rail line to the fjord town of Flam. Notwithstanding that I am biased by being a declared Norvegophile, this is still warm, cozy music perfect for cuddling up with some Gløgg and a special someone…)

Goofy Geese is made up of two incredibly talented musicians that are not afraid to to take themselves too seriously. (I mean, with a name like Goofy Geese). Mats Jøger and Kaja Malena Håvik formed Goofy Geese through a musical chemistry, especially through their mutual love for the Brazilian bossa nova. They debuted their first collaborative music in 2022, and released their EP, “Bouquet”, which has garnered significant attention globally.

Throughout this period, the duo has diligently crafted more music for their audience and are now working on putting together their debut album. Goofy Geese’s upcoming music embodies a stronger connection to the natural elements and carries a more organic and tasteful feel. While their playful trademark remains intact, their new music appears to have matured a bit. It delves deeper, exudes greater strength, while embracing an even goofier approach.

Their debut full length album, Gúfigis, dropped this summer on Jansen Records. We hope they make many more!

