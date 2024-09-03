Donate Now!
SOTD for 9/3/24: Nylon by Hovercar

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 3, 2024 is Nylon by Hovercar from Tampa. 

Hovercar is playing at Hooch & Hive this Thursday August 5th with FEA & Eleni and The Uprising.

Heavily influenced by 90’s music and aesthetics, Hovercar has a sound that is equal parts aggression and nuance. For fans of Queens of the Stone Age , Alice In Chains and Soundgarden; their full-length debut album, Hovercar, was released on December 28, 2021. After heavily performing throughout the local Tampa Bay scene in 2022, the duo went into the studio at Candor Recording in Tampa, Florida to make what would be their defining album. Killing Jar was released July 14, 2023 and is a seven-song statement following a year of life-changing events for both drummer Alton Plemmons and singer/guitarist Nikki Raven. Every song calls out to each other on Killing Jar like signals through space and lace perfectly together as one complete feeling. Ray Roa in Creative Loafing wrote that Killing Jar “could only be produced by kids who sat on the school bus with a Discman or iPod in their lap.” Shortly after the recording sessions for their latest album, they received the opportunity to open a sold-out show for the band Grouplove for local radio station 97x ‘s UnderPlay! and also headlined a show for GRRRL’s Night Tampa.

https://www.hovercarmusic.com

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

