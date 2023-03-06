Souls to the Polls Gets out the Early Vote

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/souls-to-the-polls-edits.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/souls-to-the-polls-edits.wav

In the weekend leading up to Tampa’s municipal election, the NAACP and members of historically African American churches gathered for Souls to the Polls at an early voting site to educate and encourage residents to get out and vote. WMNF Camilla Carrero reports.

Members of historically black churches, elected officials, and campaign volunteers, joined together on Sunday to raise community awareness on voting.

Yvette Lewis is the president of the Hillsborough County Branch of the NAACP and hosted Souls to the Polls at an East Tampa library.

“But the NAACP, the Florida State conference- they sued the state of Florida, and they won that case. That’s why we’re still able to have that.”

Lauren Huff, a member of the Hillsborough County Democratic Black Caucus executive board, and the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs claims ancestors and leaders of the past like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. brought people together.

“We don’t come together and I feel like if we did come together we could accomplish so much more because you can do more with numbers.”

Huff has only lived here 6 months and encourages more Black residents to find ways to get involved in the community, in early voting and after the March 7th, election