Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

USF’s Susan MacManus: Expect more surprises in this unprecedented presidential election

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Political scientist Susan MacManus
Political scientist Susan MacManus

Susan MacManus, USF Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Political Science and political analyst for ABC Action News in Tampa, appeared on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom on Tuesday (7/23) to discuss the unprecedented dynamics of the presidential campaign.

A disastrous debate performance by President Joe Biden less than a month ago prompted calls for him to leave the race. An attempted assassination of Donald Trump by a 20-year-old registered Republican led to the resignation Monday of the Secret Service director. A Republican Party unified around Donald Trump’s candidacy against Biden, only to have Biden stun the nation by dropping out of the race and immediately endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris quickly secured support from two-thirds of Democratic delegates.

Expect more surprises before the November election, MacManus said. “It’s so risky for people to say definitively  what is going to happen in November,” MacManus said. “With the snap of a finger we can see another 180 degree change. We have such a fast news cycle and so many things can happen.”

Harris fares slightly better against Trump than Biden, MacManus said, but Trump still holds a slight lead in polls, particularly in swing states. Democrats will have to fight hard to win swing states in the midwest, so Harris’ running mate will be crucial, she said.

MacManus attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee for ABC Action News and plans to attend the Democratic convention where Harris is expected to secure the nomination. Days before Biden dropped out, MacManus said she thought he could not continue.

So she was not surprised when Biden dropped out Sunday. “The pressure was mounting by the second practically. He really didn’t have an option.”

Now Harris will have the advantage over Trump on age, since he’s now the oldest candidate ever to run for president. Polls showed voters weren’t happy with Trump or Biden, so Harris has an opportunity to win over voters looking for an alternative, MacManus said. But polls also show a majority of voters don’t like the direction of the country, she pointed out, and Harris will not be able to distance herself from unpopular Biden decisions.

It’s too early for polls to reflect the new reality of Harris as the Democratic nominee, MacManus said. It will take a couple of weeks before anyone can realistically judge the impact of switching from Biden to Harris, she said.

But Harris is a much better campaigner today than she was four years ago, MacManus said. She’s calmer, more confident, smiles more. “Her campaign confidence has gone stratospheric,” MacManus said.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Tampa police integrate mental health specialists to handle crisis calls

Listen: Many behavioral health calls to 911 involve someone who...

Man in gray suit stands behind podium with a green sign in front of a projector screen.
DeSantis criticizes proposed pot amendment at Sheriffs Convention

The Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Summer Conference is this week...

St. Pete City Council member Richie Floyd on why he voted against the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium

The St. Petersburg City Council approved a major redevelopment for...

The Scoop: Tues. July 23nd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Democrats throw support behind Kamala Harris as she travels...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals It's time for a Retro Throwback Thursday! Today we are reminiscing on the impressive live performance by @horsewhip_fl on our show Room 1210🤘If you want a taste of their awesome music too, you can find Horsewhip's work on Bandcamp! Check our Facebook for a link to listen! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf FRIDAY ON @live_music_showcase Don't miss @vagabond_tweed an Americana- Folk-Rock band from the Tampa Bay region of Florida! Catch the show live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again this Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Dream Clinic
Player position: