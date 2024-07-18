St. Pete City Council approves new Rays stadium, Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment deal

Rendering of the Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment // Hines, Tampa Bay Rays via SPTV 5/9/24

The St. Petersburg City Council has approved a new Rays stadium and redevelopment project of the Historic Gas Plant District.

After a 5 to 3 vote, the landmark deal will now go to the Pinellas County Commission for approval.

Members of the audience applauded after the vote was made.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, who grew up in the Historic Gas Plant District, is a big supporter of the deal.

“As to the stadium agreement, far from being an unreasonable subsidy or giveaway, it is a major win for our city.”

The vote came after an hours-long workshop with the city council on Tuesday.

There, city administration fielded questions on topics ranging from the stadium’s sustainability to affordable housing in the district.

Public commenters had mixed feelings about the deal.

Member Richie Floyd explained why he voted against the deal.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars for a stadium is not in the public’s interest. And every community benefit in this agreement, is a literal crumb compared to the money we’re spending on the stadium.”

But chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders says she supports the deal, but still wants there to be oversight.

“I’m still going to hold us accountable on the city level, to ensure that this is going to be one of the greatest deals that the city of St. Petersburg has ever seen come to fruition.”

The Pinellas County Commission is scheduled to vote July 30th.