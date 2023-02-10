St Pete is proceeding with a proposal to have stronger protections for renters

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NEWS_tenantsrightsbillV.mp3
St Petersburg city council committee is proceeding with a proposal to have stronger protections for renters. This tenants’ bill of rights would help renters who receive government assistance. This proposal would bring the city’s tenants’ rights bill more in line with one recently adopted by Pinellas County. According to the Tampa Bay Times, these changes would prevent landlords from discriminating against future tenants who rely on government assistance lasting less than one year. This would also stop landlords from turning down renters who rely on housing choice vouchers. It would give the government ten days as well to complete inspections that are required for certain renters who receive public assistance. Three council members voted yes while one voted no. The new rules will next be considered by the full city council. Committee chairperson Richie Floyd said, “We want to make sure everyone is on the same standard with leniency.”