In St. Pete supporters of reproductive freedom rally despite the cold

Pinellas NOW and other groups organized a rally in downtown St. Petersburg to commemorate the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News, 22 Jan 2025.

Dozens of people braved the cold weather Wednesday morning to show support for abortion rights on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Pinellas NOW and other groups organized the rally.

Mary Bolton stood on the corner of Central Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown St. Petersburg with others chanting and waving signs supporting reproductive freedom.

“My sign says there is no freedom without choice. I’m out here because I came to Florida because I thought it was going to be a little bit more progressive than Alabama, but that did not end up being the case at all. But I still want to be out here trying my best to make our thoughts known. I know the majority of women in the US feel the same way, and I feel like a lot of people in Alabama especially stay silent because they’re scared to speak up for what they believe in, especially women in Alabama.

What do you hope will happen?

“St. Pete’s kind of progressive compared to other, a lot of other places in Florida, but, I’m hoping that more people will be encouraged to speak up and say something and speak their mind and not feel scared because I feel like a lot of people are scared to, tell people what they believe nowadays for fear of violence, you know.”

Susan Lorenz came to the St. Pete rally from Clearwater.

“My sign says ‘No Forced Births’ because I don’t believe that people should be forced to give birth. I was a young woman when Roe v. Wade was passed, and I am devastated that my daughters have less freedom than I had when I was young. And so this is hugely important to me.”

It’s pretty cold out here. Describe what it’s like out here and why you came out.

“It’s cold enough that I can’t stand without hopping up and down, and I’m here because this is more important to me than my own comfort or anything. There really isn’t anything more important than freedom. Nothing is more important than the freedom of my own body and my daughter’s body and my granddaughter’s bodies, you know, for them to be able to make their own choices in this world.”

Christina Trew is from St. Petersburg.

“Well, it is freezing, especially for Florida. It’s very uncomfortable, but I committed to showing up and so that’s why I’m here.

What does your sign say and why is this important to you?

“’Keep Abortion Legal’ and my own sign says, ‘We’re Not Going Back’ that I brought. This is the anniversary of Roe versus Wade that was overturned by the Supreme Court, and that’s why we’re here to protest today. We want abortion to be legal for all women.”

And what do you think about the prospects of that after the amendment was rejected by Florida voters and what’s happened at the Supreme Court?

“I wouldn’t say that it was rejected. 58% voted for it. I think we have to try it again. We’re gonna try again — another amendment. I think we need to be aware that in the state house right now, Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to change the amendment process. So we have to be aware of that. And come back again, get more people, expand the movement, and keep abortion legal.”