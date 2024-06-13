Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

St. Petersburg city leaders discuss proposed new Rays Stadium

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
Rendering of new baseball stadium with crown and palm trees surrounding it.
A rendering of the new proposed Rays stadium shows the possibilities for the development. Photo provided by City of St. Petersburg Committee of the Whole for WMNF News (2024).

St. Petersburg City Council met for a workshop session Wednesday to discuss plans for the new proposed Tampa Bay Rays Stadium.

New renderings of a state-of-the-art ballpark were shared, and Rays president Brian Auld said the plans for the air-conditioned stadium would “be something special” and raise the fan experience to new heights.

City leaders added they were focused on limiting the city’s risks while ensuring the Rays remain in St. Pete. 

Mayor Ken Welch said the Historic Gas Plant development would be an anchor for the community.

“It is the foundation for an unprecedented opportunity for jobs, housing, shared economic opportunity, and yes, honoring the promises to the Gas Plant community,” he said.

Welch warned against skewing promises made to the community to fit political agendas and said he wanted to get the best deal for the city. 

“The promise was never to sell the land to the highest bidder. Nor was it to replace the economically diverse Historical Gas Plant community with predominantly low-income housing,” he said. “The promise was equitable economic development.”

But it comes at a high cost, $1.3 billion.  

The city and county will contribute nearly $600 million combined. The remainder will be paid for by the Rays Stadium Company, or StadCo. 

St. Pete’s Debt Financing Officer Anne Fritz said steps have been taken in the new agreement to mitigate the city’s risk.  

“Our bounds are fixed, and all cost overruns are the responsibility of StadCo,” she said.

In the proposal, StadCo would take on the majority of operating costs, including insurance coverage. The group would also be wholly responsible for all maintenance and repairs for the new facility.

City council member Brandi Gabbard raised concerns over the design plans and its ability to be used as a public shelter during a catastrophe.

“And if God forbid, the worst happens, we will need to use this facility in some way, shape, or form to get our city back whole. I don’t want us to then have a facility that we have to use that is not adequate, or maybe not even usable, because it wasn’t built to the way that it needs to be built,” she said.

Senior architect Zach Allee said the building plans could sustain category-four hurricane winds and falls within state building codes.

But Gabbard said the language used in the agreement is not good enough for the large investment the city would make.

A final vote is slated for July 11, but all agreements will require approval from the county and Major League Baseball.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

TECO customers criticize proposed rate increase

Listen: The Florida Public Service Commission held a public hearing...

Florida Farmworkers Need More Legal Protections

A tragic bus accident killed 8 legal migrant farmworkers and...

The Scoop: Thurs. June 13th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A book about banning books is banned. St . Pete...

Tampa’s nearly decade-old police review board will be axed in July

Listen: Starting July 1st, a new Florida law will effectively...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Juneteenth is coming up soon! 🎉 Who remembers the fantastic Poetry and Hip Hop Slam we had at the WMNF Studios to celebrate? It's hard to believe it's already been 5 years! What a great time that was! Let's get ready to create even more fantastic memories this year! 🌟 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf 🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Maybe Partying Will Help
Player position: