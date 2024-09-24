The state buys Seminole County ranchland for a link in the Florida Wildlife Corridor

Properties in nine Florida counties will be added to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Photo by Carlton Ward Jr / CarltonWard.com. Used by WMNF with permission

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has completed a $34.5 million purchase of 1,361 acres of ranchland in southeastern Seminole County through the Florida Forever program.

The department said this week that the property will provide a link in the Florida Wildlife Corridor to other conservation lands, such as Little Big Econ State Forest.

The property is expected to be managed as an addition to the state forest.

The purchase was one of three Florida Forever acquisitions approved at a March 26 state Cabinet meeting.