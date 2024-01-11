Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

State House reps demand answers on delayed school vouchers

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
school classroom
School by tiero via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Many Florida families still have not received private school vouchers promised to them after House Bill 1 was signed into law last year. Some House representatives called for accountability during a subcommittee meeting on Thursday.

There’s been a 52 percent increase in what’s called Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Scholarships, compared to last fiscal year. It’s one type of voucher DeSantis made available to every family, regardless of income, for students that choose private school.

However, the rollout has been rocky. Democratic Representative Patricia Williams spoke out during the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.

“I have a lot of complaints coming to my office stating they’re not receiving the funding that should be available for their children.”

Alexis Laroe is a representative for Step Up For Students, the nonprofit in charge of the scholarships. She blamed the large increase of students applying for the vouchers, the vetting process, and a new onboarding system.

“The combination of a new system and then new students was causing some delays in Quarter 1, but we have seen improvements every quarter following that with getting the payments out quicker.”

She also said they will be hiring more staff, and should see a smoother process next school year.

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

March 2023 Doak Campbell Stadium, home of Florida State University Football - FSU
Former state Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson will represent the ACC in its legal battle with FSU

Florida State University filed a lawsuit in December amid widespread...

Florida House of Representatives
Will the Florida budget be conservative? Time will tell

House members have proposed spending more than $7 billion on...

Health Insurance Now!

The open enrollment period to obtain subsidized health insurance from...

teenage laborer
Bill that loosens rules on hours that Florida teens can work advances in the House

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy #TBT 2017! Shout out to Mark Perfetti for his amazing Sound Engineering & DT for his top-notch Technical Operations skills! Stay tuned for more retro throwbacks highlighting our Amazing Staff and Volunteers! We couldn’t do this without you! #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf In Memory of Tom Collins, the voice that resonated through the airwaves at WMNF who passed on this 8th day of January 2024. His passion for music and unwavering dedication to the community enriched our lives. May his melodies linger in our hearts, and his legacy endure in the rhythm of the station he so dearly embraced. Rest in music, Tom. Your absence is deeply felt, and we already miss you tremendously. #RIP Retro Flashback Ft. @chuckprophetinexile at Tropical Heatwave 2016. Join us for his upcoming show January 11th 7PM at Skipper’s Smokehouse with Opening Act: Matt Burke of Have Gun - Will Travel 🎵 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #wmnf 🎵 LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: ⚡Quail Hollow⚡ Live in studio at 2pm! Click Listen in Linktree or catch them Live on Facebook! #wmnf #Music Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room