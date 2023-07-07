“STAYING THE COURSE” on Morning Energy

It has been said,..Fabienne Frederickson

Remaining steadfast and staying the course in the midst of struggles and hardships can be a challenge, particularly when the struggles and hardships seem so endless. However, keep in mind that one of the best survival weapons that you can have in your arsenal is your refusal to concede.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of staying the course as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Fridays from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!