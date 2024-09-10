Support the Sustainable Living Show during the Fall fund drive!

This season’s WMNF Fall fund drive is all about power to the people! What better way to get active in your community than by directing your donations to the Sustainable Living Show, where every Monday at 11am, you can learn about subjects such as off-grid living, regenerative agriculture, food sovereignty, and how members of our local government and community are working on sustainable issues.

Head over to the tip jar and direct your donations to show your support! Don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am or find your way to the archives to listen to past shows.