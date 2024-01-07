Supreme Mathematics: Principles for Organization

The Seventh Day. God, the 7th Principle.

African-Americans have created a stable institution for political empowerment: The Black Church. Other organization, including the church, Nation of Islam, fraternities and even the Hip Hop industry have organized around a principles of Supreme Mathematics.

The Supreme mathematics is a theory of understanding numerals a pace with concepts and approximate illustrations that are used along with the Supreme Alphabet. Adherents of off-shoot groups like the Five Percenters. The Five Percent Nation was founded in Harlem in 1963 by Clarence Smith — also known as Clarence 13X — when he broke off from the Nation of Islam due to issues he had with the teachings of Wallace D. Fard.

The Forum takes on the history of these groups contextualized with Christianity and other religions.

The Forum gives a shout-out to the divers taking part in the Diving With a Purpose non-profit. Diving with a Purpose (DWP) is a leading international organization that provides education and training programs, mission leadership, and project support services for submerged heritage preservation and conservation projects worldwide with a focus on the African Diaspora.