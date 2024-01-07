Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Supreme Mathematics: Principles for Organization

Posted on by mabili
Share
The Seventh Day. God, the 7th Principle.

African-Americans have created a stable institution for political empowerment: The Black Church. Other organization, including the church, Nation of Islam, fraternities and even the Hip Hop industry have organized around a principles of Supreme Mathematics.

The Supreme mathematics is a theory of understanding numerals a pace with concepts and approximate illustrations that are used along with the Supreme Alphabet. Adherents of off-shoot groups like the Five Percenters.  The Five Percent Nation was founded in Harlem in 1963 by Clarence Smith — also known as Clarence 13X — when he broke off from the Nation of Islam due to issues he had with the teachings of Wallace D. Fard.

The Forum takes on the history of these groups contextualized with Christianity and other religions.

The Forum gives a shout-out to the divers taking part in the Diving With a Purpose non-profit. Diving with a Purpose (DWP) is a leading international organization that provides education and training programs, mission leadership, and project support services for submerged heritage preservation and conservation projects worldwide with a focus on the African Diaspora.

You may also like

Rebranding. Refugees. Emotive Music.

Take a close look at the image above. It was...

Will South Africa’s Genocide Petition Against Israel Save Gaza?

In the latest episode of "True Talk," we hosted human...

White Nationalism, Black Nationalism: Racializing Antisemitism

White racist tropes, lies and intimidation have been the political...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Mon., December 18, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Black History Museum location State officials are looking at locations...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Retro Flashback Ft. @chuckprophetinexile at Tropical Heatwave 2016. Join us for his upcoming show January 11th 7PM at Skipper’s Smokehouse with Opening Act: Have Gun - Will Travel 🎵 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #wmnf 🎵 LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: ⚡Quail Hollow⚡ Live in studio at 2pm! Click Listen in Linktree or catch them Live on Facebook! #wmnf #Music Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music Looking back to 2016 when Daniela Pepe & Pat Beach joined Bobbie Dusenberry Live on Traffic Jam! #throwbackthursday #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Gen X Redux