Sustainability in Education with Eric Fiske, Ph. D

Anni and Tanja were joined on Monday June 24th, by Eric Fiske, Ph. D to discuss sustainability in education. Dr. Fiske is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Hillsborough Community College. His personal belief and interest in sustainability and environmentalism led him want to bring these pertinent issues to his students and to the HCC campus.

Topics discussed include:

-HCC campus Sustainability Committee for faculty and staff to promote sustainability

-how political science intersects with sustainability and environmental issues

-student projects and student-centered actions and how they can promote sustainability

-sustainability projects initiated and growing on HCC campuses (Dale Mabry, Ybor and Brandon)

-Dr. Fiske’s doctoral dissertation (regarding the 2010 Hillsborough County Transit Referendum)

-how the general public can get involved

and more….!

To learn more about Dr. Eric Fiske Ph.D and the sustainability projects and opportunities on HCC campuses, visit HCC’s website here. You can also see what’s new by checking out their instagram here.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. Find your way over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your financial support and keep us on the air.