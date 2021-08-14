Sustainable Living WMNF Monday Aug 9th 2021

Share this:

Miss the Sustainable Living Show on Aug 9th?

Hosted by Tanja Vidovic and Grace Behnke.

Want to beautify your yard and see more butterflies? Confused on what to plant? Listen to the show and learn about butterfly gardening with guest, Anita Comacho.

Anita Camacho is a Florida native to the Tampa Bay area and President and Founder of Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation, Inc, and the North American Butterfly Association – Tampa Bay chapter. In April she began operating Little Red Wagon Native Nursery in South Tampa, currently the only native plant nursery in Hillsborough county. Anita offers education, outreach and butterfly talks for numerous groups of all ages around Florida and internationally to raise awareness of the plight of our environment that starts with plants and insects.

