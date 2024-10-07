HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
SOTD 10/7/24: St. Thomas performed by Louis Stewart with Jim Hall

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Today, with Milton barreling towards Florida while many WMNF listeners and volunteers are recovering from damage from Helene, anywhere other than southwest Florida. The Caribbean isn’t the first place that comes to mind as a hurricane refuge, but in Milton’s case. St. Thomas, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, offers stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, rich history, and beautiful tropical landscapes, seems like a lovely place to be.

The WMNF Song of the Day is a delightful live version of St. Thomas performed by Louis Stewart with Jim Hall. This is a classic jazz standard composed by saxophonist Sonny Rollins, first recorded in 1956. Inspired by a Caribbean folk tune, the melody reflects Rollins’ heritage and the rhythmic vibrancy of the islands. The song’s upbeat, calypso-infused rhythm and catchy melody make it a timeless favorite in jazz.

This version is from a long lost recording of a concert by guitarists Louis Stewart and Jim Hall, the only known recording of them playing together. The album was restored and released on September 6, 2024, by Livia Records.

From the Bandcamp Release notes:

THE DUBLIN CONCERT is a unique 1982 live recording of two complimentary but stylistically different jazz guitar masters. The tapes were discovered in 2022 and have been mixed and beautifully mastered to create a stunning record of a brilliant improvised dialog mediated through jazz standards. It highlights the genius of both players. (Sleeve notes by Bill Frisell biographer Philip Watson.)

You can get get the entire album from Livia Records web site (liviarecords.com) or Bandcamp (https://liviajazzrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-dublin-concert)

credits

Louis Stewart and Jim Hall – Guitars
Gerald Davis – Original Recording and Photography
Sean Mac Erlaine – Mixing and Mastering
Design – Jon Berkeley and Holy Trousers
Executive Producer – Dermot Rogers

