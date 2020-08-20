“Taking Care Of Your Mental Health” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis along with his wife Casey DeSantis spearheaded a round-table discussion in Altamonte Springs, Florida to discuss COVID-19 and mental health. It was the second in a series of similar discussions hosted by the DeSantises in the last two weeks. Governor DeSantis shared statistics related to the increase in opiod usage and how COVID-19 is making the issue more challenging to combat. DeSantis also shared that in Seminole County, Florida alone, there has been an increase in suicides by 35%, increase in overdoses by 51% and an increase in overdose deaths by 15% year-over-year. DeSantis added that although hospitals have shown they have handled both the pandemic and mental health crisis well, still more help is needed. As it relates to young people, DeSantis also shared that closing school campuses have had a major impact on children and young adults because they are not able to interact with teachers and/or participate in extracurricular activities.

According to the www.mayoclinic.org, mental illness, also called mental health disorders, refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior. Additionally, many people have mental health concerns from time to time, however, a mental health concern becomes a mental illness when ongoing signs and symptoms cause frequent stress and affect your ability to function.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time discussing mental health disorders and also exploring practical ways that we can take care of our mental health.

