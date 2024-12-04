Tampa ranks #18 of 50 largest U.S. cities for household bills

Attendees at a community event in Tampa discuss how they've been impacted by electricity bills // Chris Young, WMNF News 9/10/24

A new report shows Tampa ranks 18th out of the 50 largest U.S. cities for household bills- and a recent move from Tampa Electric Company will only push bills higher.

The average household in Tampa pays $2,393 a month for 10 common household bills, including rent, utilities, and health insurance.

That’s according to a report done by the bill pay service doxo.

The city’s cost of living is 13 percent higher than the U.S. average.

Now, people’s bills will go even higher due to recent TECO rate hikes.

Florida Food and Water Watch Senior Florida Organizer Brooke Ward called it a gut punch to the community.

“Insurance has been going up, rent has been going up, the cost of food has been going up, and now, once again, the cost of energy is going up,” Ward told WMNF.

Ward said the price hikes put profits over people.

“Tampa Electric customers on average were paying just over $90 a month about five years ago, and now most customers are going to be paying over $150 a month. And these are some astronomical increases in the cost of energy,” Ward said.

Food and Water Watch estimates TECO customers will see their bills go up $200 next year.

San Jose, California was top of the list for the most expensive large city with almost $3,700 a month for household bills.