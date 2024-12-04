Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa ranks #18 of 50 largest U.S. cities for household bills

Posted on December 4, 2024 • by Chris Young
Share
Attendees at a community event in Tampa discuss how they've been impacted by electricity bills // Chris Young, WMNF News 9/10/24

Listen:

A new report shows Tampa ranks 18th out of the 50 largest U.S. cities for household bills- and a recent move from Tampa Electric Company will only push bills higher.

The average household in Tampa pays $2,393 a month for 10 common household bills, including rent, utilities, and health insurance.

That’s according to a report done by the bill pay service doxo.

The city’s cost of living is 13 percent higher than the U.S. average.

Now, people’s bills will go even higher due to recent TECO rate hikes.

Florida Food and Water Watch Senior Florida Organizer Brooke Ward called it a gut punch to the community.

“Insurance has been going up, rent has been going up, the cost of food has been going up, and now, once again, the cost of energy is going up,” Ward told WMNF.

Ward said the price hikes put profits over people. 

“Tampa Electric customers on average were paying just over $90 a month about five years ago, and now most customers are going to be paying over $150 a month. And these are some astronomical increases in the cost of energy,” Ward said.

Food and Water Watch estimates TECO customers will see their bills go up $200 next year.

San Jose, California was top of the list for the most expensive large city with almost $3,700 a month for household bills.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. Dec. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Chronister withdraws as Trump’s pick to head the DEA President-elect...

Chad Chronister
Chad Chronister drops out of consideration for Trump’s DEA

Chad Chronister declined the DEA appointment saying he looks "forward...

Citizens Property Insurance
Citizens Property Insurance policies drop below 1 million in Florida

The number of Floridians insured by Citizens Property Insurance is...

TECO
Florida PSC approves a TECO rate increase that’s more than the recommendation of its staff

Brooke Ward, senior Florida organizer of Food & Water Watch,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: