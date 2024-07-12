Top 5 weekend activities in Tampa Bay

Photo by Albert L. Ortega

SharkCon 10

Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall

July 13 & 14 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sponsored by National Geographic’s SHARKFEST, this year’s SharkCon proves to be an exciting family-friendly experience! The event will host 30 booths of shark-related activities/exhibits, a scuba pool, bull shark ride, shark slide, and over 150 booths of shark/ocean-related merchandise. There will be speakers from Shark Week, National Geographic, and Animal Planet! For more information and tickets, visit SharkCon.

Contact:

941-539-0833

[email protected]

Tampa Bay International Carnival

Albert Whitted Park

July 13 & 14 | 10 a.m.

Prepare for a colorful extravaganza featuring captivating performances, tantalizing cuisine, and vibrant parades in celebration of Caribbean culture! Featured live musical acts include the sounds of soca (Kes the Band), reggae (Inner Circle), reggaeton (Don Chezina), and a 30-piece steel drum orchestra (Desperadoes)! For more information and tickets, visit Tampa Bay International Carnival.

Contact:

727-501-2706

[email protected]

11th Annual 710 Dab Day Festival

The Cuban Club

Saturday, July 13 | 4 – 11:30 p.m.

After 10 Years in Miami, the 710 Dab Day Festival is coming to Ybor City! The festival embraces cannabis culture, featuring: live music, a vendor village, live art displays, interactive activations, a food court, and much more! Artists performing include but are not limited to, Manic Focus, Axel Thesleff, Evalution, Dizzlephunk, Illuniverse, and Lance-O of Kulcha Shok. For more details and tickets, visit Dab Day Productions.

Contact:

954-294-4915

[email protected]

DIY Fest II

Crowbar

Saturday, July 13 | 3 p.m.

In Ybor City this weekend, organizers of DIY Fest II have assembled more than a dozen of the Bay area’s most-seasoned live music acts who’ll take over two stages and play every strain of rock! This event is open to all ages, doors open at 3 p.m. and music begins at 4 p.m.! For more information about line-ups and tickets, visit Crow Bar Ybor.

Contact:

813-241-8600

[email protected]

Comedy Night with JJ Curry

De Bine Brewing Co.

Saturday, July 13 | 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

De Bine Brewing Co. is hosting a FREE comedy show starring JJ Curry! JJ is from the small town of Dudley, Georgia. He is an Air Force veteran with a very optimistic view of life. JJ tours all over America, sharing hilarious stories from his life and the challenges his unique upbringing has created in his adulthood. JJ has appeared at the Asheville Comedy Festival and shared the stage with names like Josh Blue, Alonzo Bodden, Kurt Metzger, and Roy Wood Jr. The show will be hosted by Matt Fernandez and opened by Joe Censabella. For more information, visit de Bine Brewing Co.

Contact:

727-233-7964