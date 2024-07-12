Top 5 weekend activities in Tampa Bay

SharkCon 10
Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall
4800 US-301, Tampa
July 13 & 14 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sponsored by National Geographic’s SHARKFEST, this year’s SharkCon proves to be an exciting family-friendly experience! The event will host 30 booths of shark-related activities/exhibits, a scuba pool, bull shark ride, shark slide, and over 150 booths of shark/ocean-related merchandise. There will be speakers from Shark Week, National Geographic, and Animal Planet! For more information and tickets, visit SharkCon.
Contact:
941-539-0833
Tampa Bay International Carnival
Albert Whitted Park
480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg
July 13 & 14 | 10 a.m.
Prepare for a colorful extravaganza featuring captivating performances, tantalizing cuisine, and vibrant parades in celebration of Caribbean culture! Featured live musical acts include the sounds of soca (Kes the Band), reggae (Inner Circle), reggaeton (Don Chezina), and a 30-piece steel drum orchestra (Desperadoes)! For more information and tickets, visit Tampa Bay International Carnival.
Contact:
727-501-2706
11th Annual 710 Dab Day Festival
The Cuban Club
2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Ybor City
Saturday, July 13 | 4 – 11:30 p.m.
After 10 Years in Miami, the 710 Dab Day Festival is coming to Ybor City! The festival embraces cannabis culture, featuring: live music, a vendor village, live art displays, interactive activations, a food court, and much more! Artists performing include but are not limited to, Manic Focus, Axel Thesleff, Evalution, Dizzlephunk, Illuniverse, and Lance-O of Kulcha Shok. For more details and tickets, visit Dab Day Productions.
Contact:
954-294-4915
DIY Fest II
Crowbar
1812 North 17th St., Tampa
Saturday, July 13 | 3 p.m.
In Ybor City this weekend, organizers of DIY Fest II have assembled more than a dozen of the Bay area’s most-seasoned live music acts who’ll take over two stages and play every strain of rock! This event is open to all ages, doors open at 3 p.m. and music begins at 4 p.m.! For more information about line-ups and tickets, visit Crow Bar Ybor.
Contact:
813-241-8600
Comedy Night with JJ Curry
De Bine Brewing Co.
933 Florida Ave, Palm Harbor
Saturday, July 13 | 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.
De Bine Brewing Co. is hosting a FREE comedy show starring JJ Curry! JJ is from the small town of Dudley, Georgia. He is an Air Force veteran with a very optimistic view of life. JJ tours all over America, sharing hilarious stories from his life and the challenges his unique upbringing has created in his adulthood. JJ has appeared at the Asheville Comedy Festival and shared the stage with names like Josh Blue, Alonzo Bodden, Kurt Metzger, and Roy Wood Jr. The show will be hosted by Matt Fernandez and opened by Joe Censabella. For more information, visit de Bine Brewing Co.
Contact:
727-233-7964