Teens, Mental Health & Self-Love, Part 2

This captivating podcast episode explores the power of Motivating Teen Spirit, an impactful program created by Jelani Nichols and Lisa Nichols that teaches teens invaluable skills and knowledge to lead more fulfilling lives. Focusing on anxiety in teens and peer pressure reversal, the episode delves into the importance of providing a safe space for teens to express themselves, proper nutrition, and access to counseling and medication. Dr. Fred Harvey and Jelani Nichols discuss the power of this program to help teens discover their truth and build a better future. By addressing the growing mental health crisis in our society, Motivating Teen Spirit provides a powerful solution to help uplift and empower the human spirit.