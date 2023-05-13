Thank you for an amazing Tropical Heatwave!

Share this:

WMNF is bursting with gratitude for all who made Tropical Heatwave 2023 a huge success.

To our volunteers

To the volunteer organizers, the decorators, the posters, the sharers, the creators, the drivers, the engineers, and WMNF’s on-air programmers: You did it! Together you created a vibrant, eclectic, and transformative live music experience that showcased local and national acts, and honored the history and culture of WMNF’s hometown.

To the musical artists, sound and production crews, photographers, and WMNF staff members

You believe in the power of music to unite people from all walks of life and you delivered the goods. Your performances and the production moved people to dance, to sing, and to connect with each other through your talents and the magic of live music.

To our music-loving attendees

You are a beautiful crowd of new and old friends. Thank you for inspiring us with your dance moves, your dancing shoes, your vibrant festival wear, and your amazing community spirit. Thank you especially for supporting Tropical Heatwave, the bands, and WMNF.

To our amazing local sponsors and community partners

Thanks to the businesses and organizations that so generously awarded grants or bought sponsorships in support of Tropical Heatwave. You are proof that the power of community lies in supporting one another and embracing diversity. Your support opened the door for people to explore new music and enjoy the Ybor City culture. Your support also reinforces why Tampa Bay is a great place to live and an attractive destination for out-of-town concertgoers.

The Arts Council of Hillsborough County

The Bank of Tampa

Creative Loafing – Tampa Bay

Greaves Construction

Rock Brothers Brewing

Cigar City Cider and Mead

Tampa Bay Times

The Independent Bar & Café

Ybor City Special Events

Smoothie King

To our Tropical Heatwave raffle prize donors and everyone who bought a chance to win!

Special thanks to the local businesses that donated prizes for the Tropical Heatwave Raffle. Thank you for supporting WMNF! We are so proud to showcase your offerings.

The Polk Museum of Art

The Hub Bar

G. Peppers Grill & Tavern

The Tampa Theatre

Joe Kahl Pottery

Artist Natty Moss Bond

Skipper’s Smokehouse

We still have unclaimed raffle prizes!

Check your Heatwave Raffle tickets >>

Thank you, all!