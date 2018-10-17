Thanks to the Food Donors from our Fall Fund Drive ~ Oct 4th – 11th, 2018

Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive ~ Oct 4th – 11th, 2018

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks, who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night & snack donations!! And we appreciate the volunteers who pick it all up.



If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (** = New Donor)

Alexandra Auguste of Affordable Sweets delivered chocolate & vanilla cupcakes on Thursday, as we began the drive

All Star Janitorial provided breakfast, coffee, creamers & chocolate chip cookies Sun AM ~ Thanks, Richard!

Ann Weeks bought 1/2 & 1/2, butter & other staples before her kitchen shifts ~ We heart U, Ann

Avari Cups, LLC & VanRossi Holder, 8230 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, donated frozen fruit cups & hand-scooped Thurs

Birdrock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave W, Bradenton made lunch on Tues ~ Thanks, Ciara & David for a beautiful meal

Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, donated fresh roasted coffee on Wednesday

Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese for the staff & volunteers ~ online at www.cabotcheese.coop

Catering Specialties (Steve Hicks) cooked omelets to order, on-line at www.cateringspecialties.com Tues AM, YAY!

Cheryl Flowers prepared late night pasta for the volunteers on Saturday late night ~ We appreciate all you do, Cheryl!

** City Market Eats, 206 N Morgan St, Tampa, delivered hot dogs, chips & free coffee cards Sat (More in kitchen)

Crystal Bay Café, 800 Twiggs St in Hillsborough Cnty Courthouse delivered breakfast Thurs ~ Thx, Debbie & Chuck!

Doormet, 1155 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa sent sandwiches, salads, pasta & house-made potato chips for Mon dinner

WMNF BOD Member, Dottye Stewart brought sweet & savory delights from a local beloved bakery on Sat ~ So kind

Einstein Brothers Bagels, 4202 E Fowler Ave, Tampa donated bagels for breakfasts ~ Thanks, Marcie, for fetching

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made pizzas for us Fri late night ~ Love Suzanne & Mel

Faedo Family Cuban Bakery, 5150 North Florida Ave, Tampa, offered up Cuban bread most mornings of the drive

George Papachristu brought some pizzas in for the staff & volunteers on Tuesday night ~ We enjoyed them very much

Gina Cox made Mexican breakfast casserole & homemade granola yogurt parfait w/ fresh fruit Sat morning, YUM!

Jane Gibbons prepared Mac & Cheese & chocolate brownies Tues night, then she & Gary answered phones!

Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Pete, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles & brownies for Wed lunch

The Independent Bar & Café, 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa, made gnocchi & chicken pasta for Wed dinner ~ Thx Miss V

Jean Charles, member-supporter, baked chicken & turkey, green salad & brought Cassis sweets Thursday ~ Jean rocks!

Jupiter Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters for Wednesday breakfast

Jeannie Holton-Carufel prepared vegetable lasagna & brownies for everyone on Tuesday late night ~ Thanks, Jeannie!

Gregory, of King Natural Catering, was here on Fri morning making smoothies for everyone running the Pledge Drive

Little Donut House, 4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent 100 mini donuts on Mon morning ~ Thnx, Stephen & Katie

Lucy & Tom Dent brought home cooking 7 mornings of the drive! Lucy cooked & Tom drove it to WMNF ~ Wow!

Mellow Mushroom, 10959 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, baked many pizzas, even a couple of vegan ones for Fri lunch

Mother Kombucha sent 6 packs of 6 different flavors of “living tea” for the staff & volunteers ~ Thanks, Joshua

Mr Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, prepared a German lunch on Sunday ~ Thanks to Kat & JB

** New York, New York Pizza located at 1512 E 7th Ave in Ybor City delivered pizzas for the late night crew Sun night

Olde Heights Bistro, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, sent noodles & fried rice for lunch on Thurs (vegan dishes, too)

Pizzeria Gregario, 400 2nd St N, Safety Harbor, baked Sicilian pizzas on whole wheat crust on Mon ~ Thanks, Gregory

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 3636 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, made vegan dinner Thurs night

Red Mesa, 4912 N 4th St, St Petersburg sent chicken and veggie wraps, tostada chips & chipotle salsa Mon late night

Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made a late night meal for the volunteers on Wed ~ Thanks, Vicky

Spaddy’s Coffee, 5206 N Florida Ave, Tampa, ground up 3 lbs of coffee & provided a quart of ½ & ½ ~ Thanks, Greg

** Soul Food Street Kitchen (Joe Dodd) cooked eggs & served up sausage gravy & biscuits, fruit & OJ for the finale!

Starbucks, 8229 Parkedge Dr, Tampa, sent coffee, sugar & cream on Monday ~ Thx, Arlene, for arranging & fetching

Starbucks, 502 Hillsborough, Tampa, made coffee & sent cream and sugar both Thursdays ~ Thanks, Michael Leonard

Tammy Cappleman prepared & delivered 2 quinoa salads, one with chicken & one veg on Sat ~ A nice addition

Tampa Food Not Bombs delivered vegetarian Mac & cheese, curry veg stir fry & more Fri night ~ Thx, Dezeray!

Udipi Pure Veg Indian Café, 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa donated chana masala & lemon basmati rice Sun

Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast & coffee for the staff and volunteers on Wed ~ BIG HUGS, Chef V

Zen Forrest, located at 4148 Rowan Rd in New Port Richey, made Asian-inspired dishes for our lunch Sat

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A special thank you to Pamela, Kay, Eluv, Larry, Suzie, Doug, Willie, Kellye and Ann who kept our kitchen as clean as can be!

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive, See you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie