Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s February Membership Drive

Posted on by Miss Julie
~ February 21st through February 28th, 2024 ~

 We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, and snacks!

 

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of

88.5FM Community Radio. A little recognition goes a long way…

(*** = New) (** = Returning)

 

** Van, from Avari Cups, stopped by Wednesday with handmade icey cups, online at www.AvariCups.com

Café Hey, located at 1540 N Franklin St in downtown Tampa donated breakfast on the Finale Wednesday.

Tammy Cappleman cooked up a pot of vegan tomato soup for lunch on Saturday, and make yummy crackers.

Volunteer Jim Coley brought a sandwich & chips lunch to share when coming to take calls & supervise Friday.

Gina Cox prepared and delivered an Italian dinner with salad and banana pudding for dessert on Thursday.

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made Chicken & Waffles Thursday… Then, Mel sent over a Pasta dinner on Friday night, too!

Eluv, host of Ultrasounds, made vegan split pea soup to share on Friday.

*** Florish & Keith Sedita, 2307 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, baked vegan cookies Tampa afternoon.

*** Member- Supporter Merry Galvin brought in some delicious chocolate chip cookies on Friday.

Volunteer Jane Gibbons prepared enchiladas & chocolate cake for dinner Tues, and Gary delivered!

Herp Hobby Shop, located at 700 St Petersburg Dr in Oldsmar & The Brothers Potts (Andrew) donated a BUNCH of Jamison B DoughJoe goodies on Thursday – There were sticky buns, almond joyous, muffins & croissants for breakfast & pizzolas for dinner, plus Jambones, and other treats all week.

Volunteers Jennifer Hollowell & son, Justen Lehmann, prepared chicken chili for dinner Sunday.

Mr Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, gave a German dinner Wednesday, with vegan, too!

New World Tampa, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa prepared pizza & salad for lunch on Wednesday.

New York, New York Pizza located at 1512 E 7th Ave in Ybor City gave pizzas for Saturday dinner.

Olde Heights Bistro, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa made Chicken Alfredo & vegan fried rice Tues lunch.

Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, sent chicken, hummus, salad & more Mon lunch.

*** Volunteer Lisa Reuter brought in some fantastic oatmeal raisin cookies on Friday.

Volunteer JoEllen Schilke, hostess of Art in Your Ear, baked a blueberry crumble, & delivered it on Monday.

Volunteer Vinny Scully brought amazing breakfast Saturday, and he got Ethiopian coffee, too!

Volunteer Jim Shirk brought breakfast egg cups on Wednesday & Friday when he came to take calls.

Shuffle, located at 2612 N Tampa St in Seminole Heights, Tampa provided an Italian dinner on Monday.

Smoothie King, 17501 Preserve Walk Lane, New Tampa and 5207 E Fowler Ave, Tampa donated 3 times!!!

  • Thursday, Saturday & Monday – Owner & WMNF volunteer, Austin tallied, too!

Richard Taborn “Cheesecake Richard” of Rich D’lites, made cheesecakes & apple nut cakes Wednesday!

Tijuana Flats located at 1617 W Platt St in Tampa donated lunch on Sunday.

AND, a random kind-hearted soul brought 2 baskets of groceries- milk, OJ, cookies, fresh cut fruit, pastries!

We are so grateful– It was all enjoyed!!

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ May 29th – June 5th, 2024!

Peace, Love and Good Eating,

 

