The Chaos & Unknowing Of Contemporary Life on Life Elsewhere

Adam Nemett boldly admits to working on his debut novel, We Can Save Us All for over twelve years. The time it took to finally get his sprawling, ambitious book published is essential to why it’s such a fascinating read. Nemett graduated from Princeton University where he co-founded MIMA Music Inc, a student organization that grew into an educational 501(c)3 nonprofit that has operated in 40 countries worldwide. So, it’s hardly a coincidence that in his novel, The Egg is an off-campus geodesic dome where David Fuffman and his crew of alienated Princeton students train for what might be the end of days. America is in a perpetual state of war, climate disasters global states of emergency, and scientists believe time itself might be collapsing using a theory known as Chronostrictesis. When this takes hold on the mainstream, many Americans find themselves popping the new drug Zeronal, a pill that allegedly slows down the experience of time. Meanwhile, storms are lasting longer, and the floodwaters are rising. Adam’s ribald and multi-layered story may be the question of our time: just who is responsible for fixing all of this? Make sure you don’t miss Norman B’s conversation with Adam Nemett, we cannot promise you will hear the answers to the questions he poses in We Can Save Us All, but his enthusiasm will engage you.

