The First SOTD: True Believers by Have Gun, Will Travel

Welcome to the very first episode of the WMNF Song of the Day podcast! We are truly music lovers at WMNF and we love to share music that has a connection with our community of the Tampa Bay region. In fact, you could say that we are TRUE BELIEVERS in the power of local music. And that is why we picked the song True Believers by Have Gun, Will Travel as our first Song of the Day!

Have Gun, Will Travel is an Americana band from Bradenton, Florida, known for their unique blend of folk, country, and rock. Formed in 2006, the band is led by singer-songwriter Matt Burke, whose evocative lyrics and storytelling are central to their sound. Guitarist Scott Anderson, bassist Daniel Burke, and drummer JP Beaubien complete the band that has gained a loyal following with their rich harmonies, memorable melodies, and thoughtful exploration of American history and culture. Over the years, they’ve released several well-received albums, earning praise for their authenticity and craftsmanship. Have Gun Will Travel’s music resonates with a sense of adventure, nostalgia, and a deep connection to the American experience.

True Believers comes from the album Science from and Easy Chair, which came out in 2015. It is a concept album based entirely on British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his 1914–16 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

Have Gun, Will Travel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hgwtmusic/

There most recent song Pharaohs & Kings: https://havegunwilltravel.hearnow.com/pharaohs-kings

