The Gabber says a candidate’s campaign manager mentioned a payment for positive coverage

Election Day in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2022 Nov 8).

A small newspaper in Pinellas County says the campaign manager for a city council candidate suggested that someone should pay a reporter for a positive article.

There’s only one city council race up for grabs in the south Pinellas beach community of Gulfport.

Tom Bixler is challenging incumbent April Thanos.

In its new issue, The Gabber newspaper says that Bixler’s campaign manager did not technically attempt to bribe its reporter, but that an ethical line was crossed when the campaign manager even brought up the idea of a payment.

The Gabber‘s publisher concludes by saying, “Our editorial pages and posts are not for sale.”

The last day to vote is next Tuesday.