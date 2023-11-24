“The Gift Of Quality Time” on Morning Energy

“It has been said that the greatest gift that you can give someone is your gift of time, because when you give your time, you are giving a portion of your life that you will never get back”.

Spending quality time with family members is generally a highlight for many people during the holiday season because it provides opportunities to strengthen bonds, create new memories and/or establish new traditions. However, getting together during the holidays should serve as an extension of what we should strive to do on a regular basis whether it involves spending quality time with our children, friends, significant others or with ourselves.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the “Gift of Quality Time” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

