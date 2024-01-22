Donate Now!
The Impact of Financial Interests in Healthcare

Posted on 2024-01-22 by Joshua Beadle
Dr. Fred Harvey delves into the complex challenges facing the healthcare industry and proposes potential solutions. Drawing from his extensive experience in the medical field, Dr. Harvey critically examines the expectation of luxury treatment in healthcare, the influence of pharmaceutical companies, and the erosion of scientific integrity. He also shares his experiences with the benefits of dietary changes and functional medicine while raising concerns about the quality of generic drugs and the need for more clinical data on mRNA Covid shots. Join us as Dr. Harvey navigates these intricate issues, offering his unique perspective on the healthcare industry’s challenges and potential solutions.

(00:02:19) The Impact of Financial Interests in Healthcare

(00:08:47) The Erosion of Scientific Integrity in Medicine

(00:13:40) Lack of Transparency in Pharmaceutical Company News

(00:17:41) The Magnificent Benefits of Electrolytes

(00:21:26) The Impact of Oxalate-Rich Foods on Overactive Bladder

(00:24:53) Affordable and Safe Medications from Canadian Pharmacies

(00:33:19) Restoring Balance for Optimal Health

(00:42:15) DNA contamination risks in mRNA Covid shots

