Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The National Guard will continue to work at Florida prisons

Posted on December 6, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
prison bars
Florida Policy Institute says lawmakers need to implement findings from statewide report and fix repairs in Florida prisons. Prison bars illustration by Rawf8 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

More than two years after activating members of the Florida National Guard to work at state prisons, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed an executive order that will continue the practice for six more months.

DeSantis issued an initial executive order in September 2022 to activate National Guard members because of staffing shortages at prisons.

He has issued a series of executive orders to extend the National Guard’s work.

An order issued in June is scheduled to expire Monday. But Thursday’s order will lead to a further extension.

The new order said another extension is “necessary because ongoing staffing shortages, although much improved, continue to threaten the safety of officers, inmates, and the public.” Also, it said, “the temporary assistance of the Florida National Guard has proven necessary for the care, custody, and control of inmates.”

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Christmas tree farms via FPREN
Is there a Christmas tree crisis after the 2024 hurricane season?

Many Christmas tree farms in North Carolina suffered devastating flooding...

oil drilling rig
A judge weighs a plan to drill for oil in north Florida

Apalachicola Riverkeeper, said the drilling plan poses an “unacceptably high”...

Toy drive to support Veteran families in need is back

Operation Toy Soldier has drop-off spots available for those to...

stripper
A challenge to Florida’s stripper law is put on hold

A judge has paused a challenge to a new Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: