The National Guard will continue to work at Florida prisons

©2024 The News Service of Florida

More than two years after activating members of the Florida National Guard to work at state prisons, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed an executive order that will continue the practice for six more months.

DeSantis issued an initial executive order in September 2022 to activate National Guard members because of staffing shortages at prisons.

He has issued a series of executive orders to extend the National Guard’s work.

An order issued in June is scheduled to expire Monday. But Thursday’s order will lead to a further extension.

The new order said another extension is “necessary because ongoing staffing shortages, although much improved, continue to threaten the safety of officers, inmates, and the public.” Also, it said, “the temporary assistance of the Florida National Guard has proven necessary for the care, custody, and control of inmates.”