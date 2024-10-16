HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two weather systems: what to know

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
potential tropical cyclone in tropics 2024 via FPREN

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Tim Miller

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday continues to track two systems, one in the Atlantic and one in the Caribbean. Each has the potential for possible development.

The current tropical outlook has one system located in the central tropical Atlantic with a well-defined area of Low pressure.

However, this system is embedded in a dry-air environment, and development is unlikely during the next couple of days. The area of Low pressure is forecast to move generally westward where conditions are expected to become a bit more favorable for gradual development later this week.

The NHC says that a tropical depression could form as it heads west-northwest and moves near the Leeward Islands. The odds are low for development over the next 48 hours, however the chance of development increases to 60% over the next seven days. As with any possible tropical development, it’s path needs to be watched. The system poses no threat to Florida or the southeast coast at this time.

The second area the NHC is watching is a broad area of Low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC says that some gradual development is possible if the system stays over water while it moves slowly west-northwestward, that movement would take it over northern Central America.

The good news is we have a strong cold front moving through Florida over the next 24 hours. This will bring much cooler and drier air over the entire state, allowing for tranquil and pleasant weather that will certainly help with the clean-up efforts taking place in areas that have been hit by the storms of Debby, Helene and Milton.

