The net worth of Florida AG Ashley Moody increases to $4.4 million

Posted on by Staff
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
Ashley Moody. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (3 March 2020).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a new report showing that her net worth increased by 10 percent in 2023 and totaled nearly $4.43 million as of Dec. 31.

That was up from $4.02 million a year earlier. Moody’s annual financial disclosure report was posted Thursday on the Florida Commission on Ethics website.

Such reports list information about assets, liabilities, incomes and net worths, with the information generally pegged to the preceding Dec. 31.

Moody, who listed her 2023 state income at $139,628, reported the value of her interest in Moody Investment Limited Partnership increased by 19 percent to $629,238.

Also, the value of her stake in Artzibushev-University One Limited Partnership was up 1.2 percent to $1.121 million.

Moody had a residence in Tallahassee valued at $147,630 and a residence in the Tampa area valued at $422,486.

Both increased by about 2 percent in 2023.

The value of other property in her portfolio, including stakes in the Young & Moody Building in Plant City, a Longboat Key condominium, two condominiums in Treasure Island and land in Plant City and Yancey, N.C., increased overall by 30 percent to $768,830.

Moody was first elected attorney general in 2018.

She reported a net worth of $3.02 million when running for the Cabinet office in 2017.

Financial disclosure reports for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis were posted earlier.

DeSantis reported a net worth of $1.77 million.

Simpson posted a net worth of $16.9 million, while Patronis reported a net worth of $8.16 million.

